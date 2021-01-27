ODM commences consolidation of party’s register exercise

The Orange Democratic Party has warned its members that no one has been authorized to fill any vacancies in the party structures saying the National Elections Board will give guidance on the same.

The party has commenced the consolidation of register of party officials from all Counties exercise, with the Board Chairperson Catherine Mukeya saying the harmonization exercise will begin once they have consolidated the register.

Mukeya says the exercise is as a result of the resolution of the Party’s central committee on the harmonization of the party’s grassroots structures.

“The NEB wishes to clarify that party officials including those of the ODM mainstream structures, ODM women’s league, ODM youth league and the ODM disability league have been asked to forward the list of the party’s officials in respect to the polling stations with indication of any vacancy that may have occurred in any of the grassroots structures.”

Mukeya says the board will soon issues the guidelines on the harmonization exercise.