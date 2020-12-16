ODM concedes defeat in Msambweni, Boga vows support for MP-Elect

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has acknowledged the outcome of the recently-concluded and hotly-contested Msambweni by-election.

The party’s top brass has conceded that it fell short in the hugely-contested poll, losing a seat it previously held to an independent candidate.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna noted that even though the Raila Odinga-led outfit had a good showing in a couple of ward elections, the party failed in its mission to recapture the all-important parliamentary seat.

He however disclosed that the party will retreat, take stock, and swing back into action seeing as there are a number of by-elections lined up for early next year by the electoral agency IEBC.

“Congratulations to all winners in yesterday’s by-elections especially The ODM party Candidates in Kisumu North and Dabaso Wards. We came up short in Msambweni and Wundanyi /Mbale but we regroup and forge ahead. Thanks to all our teams everywhere for the great effort.” Sifuna tweeted

The party’s candidate in the by-election Omar Idd Boga was also gracious in defeat, congratulating MP Elect Feisal Badar for a good showing. Boga who came second after garnering 10,444 votes said the election was not enmity but a competition.

“I thank those who voted for me. I accept the outcome. The by-election was a demonstration of our democracy. I have my misgivings but let’s move Msambweni forward.” Boga said as he delivered his concession speech.

Even though he wasn’t lucky this time, Boga promised to continue all the development projects he had initiated in the constituency for the good of the people. He also thanked his party and its top leadership for the support accorded to him especially during campaigns for the seat.

Going by Boga’s sentiments and drawing a lot from his plans in the constituency, it is possible that he will make another stab at the parliamentary seat in two years’ time when the country is expected to conduct its general elections.

