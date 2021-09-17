ODM condemns violence against Jimmy Wanjigi in Migori

by Beth Nyaga
SourceBen Chumba/Beth Nyaga
Tags

A meeting by Orange Democratic Movement Party Presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi failed to kick off after a section of rowdy youths armed with stones and other crude weapons invaded the venue beating delegates who were seated. 

Wanjigi was to meet the party delegates at Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church Hall in Migori town

It is reported that the youth were demanding to know the procedure that was used to select the delegates, accusing Wanjigi of using cartels to organize his meetings.

Meanwhile, the ODM party through a statement has condemned the incident and called for tolerance and accommodation of every political view while calling on Police in Migori to ensure culprits are brought to book.

Through their Director of campaigns and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, ODM also urged all aspirants to respect the government public order and public health protocol due to the Coronavirus pandemic still ravaging the country.

Other ODM members also thronged on social media condemning the incident.

  

