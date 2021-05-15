ODM decries unfair treatment during Bonchari campaigns

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party senior officials have condemned alleged harassment during campaigns for Bonchari by-election which end Saturday.

The officials including Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri, Janet Ong’era Kisii Woman Representative and Party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna alleged unfair treatment in the campaigns.

The Bonchari Parliamentary By-election that is slated for 18th May next week will see 13 candidates battle it out among them ODM, Jubilee party and UDA.

The official campaign period ends Saturday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Three parties whose candidates include Pavel Oimeke of ODM, UDA’s Teresa Bitutu and Zebedeo Opore of Jubilee Party are expected to be in a tight race.

The leaders were reacting to an incident where riot police allegedly stormed Ongwae’s official residence at 7.30 pm while he was having supper with the leaders and dispersed them.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the misuse of police in the ongoing campaigns for the Bonchari by-election. Police have been throwing tear gas canisters at our small town hall meetings even and protecting the Jubilee candidate. Those involved should let the people decide”, said ODM party.

SG @edwinsifuna condemned last evening’s raid on the residence of the Governor of Kisii County @JamesOngwae by a contingent of police officers on claims that he was holding an illegal meeting. The Gvn was having dinner with Sen. Sam Ongeri & MPs @SenJanetOngera & Pamella Odhiambo pic.twitter.com/DNIKiCt5Tq — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) May 14, 2021

The officials say the party will not be threatened and will deliver the votes to the party candidate Pavel Oimeke.

Unlike the past by-elections where ODM and Jubilee party fronted a single candidate following the handshake, this time around the two parties will face after fielding different candidates.

ODM party candidate Pavel Oimeke has received support as a section of Bonchari elders endorsed him to represent Bonchari electorates.

Bonyando Council of elders, Secretary, Daniel Moenga led the members in claiming Oimeke deserved to be elected owing to his track record in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Muguga residents have trooped to various polling stations for the nomination of the UDA candidate for the Member of the County Assembly seat with seven people showing interest.

The exercise is scheduled to end at 4pm, where tallying process will be done at Kamuguga polytechnic later in the day.