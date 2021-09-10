ODM delegates endorse Raila’s quest for a united country

ODM delegates have endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s quest for a united country ahead of the 2022 polls.

In an ODM delegates conference Friday that was also attended by leaders from other like minded Parties, the opposition chief was mandated to seek progressive working relationships with other Alliances.

The ODM leader took his Azimio La Umoja campaign to Kakamega County as he sought to woo like minded leaders to forge a united country ahead of the next general elections.

“The time has come for us to cleanse our country of the spirit of anger and bitterness and the spirit of revenge and entitlement. We must get on to the path of reconciliation, unity and stability. We must embrace forgiveness,” said Raila.

He added, “In our quest for a 3rd Liberation in which we seek lasting unity and stability of the nation, creation of viable and credible opportunities for our youth and prosperity for all, we once again need the partnership and active involvement of the Mulembe nation.

Raila used the platform to spell out his vision for the region with the sugar sector key on his agenda.

He said deliberate efforts will be put in place to ensure skills and talents especially among the youth are horned.

“This push we are embarking on must lead to the transformation of the country especially rural areas. It must ensure massive investment in rural infrastructure of roads, railways and water ways as a long-term priority in county national development agenda,” said former Prime Minister.

ODM delegates and other elected leaders present in the region used the platform to endorse the former Premier’s agenda as well as mandating him to forge alliances with other leaders with a similar vision ahead of the next polls.

While throwing their support behind the opposition chief’s quest for presidency, the leaders claimed he was the most suited candidate to ensure gains made over the years in creating democratic space are safeguarded.

Raila also addressed locals at several stops in Kakamega town.