ODM demands full inquiry into Sonko’s claims

The Orange Democratic (ODM) party is demanding a full inquiry into the recent confession by former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko that he participated in stage managing violence and destruction of property that he and his co-conspirators then blamed on ODM.

In a statement through the Party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna Monday, ODM wants investigations to establish the motives and extent of criminal acts as well as all persons and institutions involved.

Sifuna said that for a long time, the party detractors have used and abused state power, mainstream and Social media in a systematic attempt to depict the Party as violent and purveyors of anarchy.

“ This view has been perpetuated despite our sincere efforts to communicate the truth – that it is the enemies of ODM that have authored, planned and executed these dirty schemes.” He said

He said the confession by the former Governor is slowly vindicating the party as the people behind the nefarious schemes slowly emerge to confess to their crimes.

“ As a Party, we remain committed to civility in competition for power, the rule of law and peaceful settlement of differences and disputes.” He added.

Earlier, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho presented himself at the DCI headquarters to record statement over Sonko‘s claims.