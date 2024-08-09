ODM demands release of arrested protesters

Opposition party, ODM has called on the Government to release Kenyans who were arrested during Thursday’s demonstrations.

While calling on relevant authorizes to secure their release, ODM Director of Communications Phillip Etale said that it was their right to peaceful assembly, put their demands to government and make their case heard.

“As a party, we believe in adherence to the provisions of the Constitution by the citizens of Kenya, the right to hold peaceful demonstrations notwithstanding, and in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he said.

“With this background, the ODM Party is asking for the unconditional release of the over seventy Kenyans who were arrested yesterday during the public protests in Nairobi and other parts of the country.”

According to Etale, majority of the Kenyans who were arrested are being held at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

“It is worth noting that some of those arrested are persons living with disability (PWDs). We call on the relevant authorities to have released immediately,” said Etale.