ODM: Deputy governor aspirants not affected by nomination fee deadline

The Orange Democratic Movement party has Wednesday announced that deputy governor candidates will not be affected by the nomination fee deadline.

Through a statement, DM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma says Gubernatorial candidates may pick their running mates after the deadline which was set for Sunday, March 13.

In a clarification on Wednesday, the party said deputy governor candidates can submit their nomination fees after they have been selected by governor candidates.

“In view of this clarification, the deputy governor candidates may pay their nomination fees after they have been selected by the gubernatorial candidates,” Mumma notes.