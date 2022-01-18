ODM distances itself from chaos witnessed at Jacaranda Grounds

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from the chaos witnessed Sunday at the Jacaranda Grounds.

On Sunday, rowdy youths attempted to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Jacaranda, Nairobi by hurling stones at the crowd attending the UDA rally.

“ODM declines the invitation to be blamed for seeds of discord sown by the corruption lords who have panicked at the prospect of a Raila Presidency, which many more Kenyans of goodwill, having realised what the UDA brigade is really about, have embraced,” said Edwin Sifuna.

The ODM Secretary General blamed the unfortunate events to reckless talk and conduct from a section of UDA MP’s.

Sifuna, accused the Deputy President of dishing handouts and payment to youths to attend his rallies which has boomeranged on him many times saying that the main cause of the violence in Jacaranda was youths fighting over handouts.

“When aggrieved youths demand their share of the loot and disrupt his rallies,” he added.

While condemning the chaos, Sifuna called on security authorities to investigate and prosecute the culprits.

“We welcome the call for the Police, DCI and all other investigative to conduct a thorough probe into the events at Jacaranda,” Sifuna said.

On Monday, UDA called for investigations and prosecution of those responsible claiming that the rowdy youth were paid to cause disturbance during the meeting.

Deputy President William Ruto said misuse of youth by the political class will no longer characterize heated elections in the event he assumes power on the 8th of August.

Ruto who spoke at Jacaranda Grounds where his rally was temporarily disputed by rowdy youths claimed creation of perceived political bedrooms was fueling intolerance among the public.

“Please, respect the youth of Kenya. These are not people to be given handouts. They want jobs and business opportunities,” he said.

He said the false creation of political bedrooms in some parts of the country fuels political intolerance.

An agitated DP who recounted the stoning of his motorcade in Kondole said such hooliganism will not distract his race to State House.