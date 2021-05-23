ODM downplays impact of recent by-elections outcome on 2022 polls

The Orange Democratic Movement now says the results of recent by-elections are not indicative of what is to come, especially as the country prepares for the 2022 general elections.

Amid widespread accusations, counter-accusations, and celebrations by key players in the recently-concluded mini polls, the Raila Odinga-led outfit insists that it is time to move on from the snap elections outcome and focus on other things that can help the country move forward.

According to ODM Deputy Party leader Hassan Joho, the wins for the party and that of Deputy President William Ruto-linked UDA are insignificant as far as the direction of the next elections is concerned.

“In the elections scheduled for 2022, Kenyans will not be guided by what happened in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii by-elections. None of them will be indicators of what lies ahead in our politics,” The Mombasa Governor said in a statement.

In the statement endorsed by party leader Raila Odinga, Joho says all focus should be directed at pertinent matters at hand such as the covid-19 pandemic. He said helping Kenyans through the present hard economic times should be the priority.

“The winners and losers should …focus all their energies on uniting the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic, help those in need and invest in economic revitalization and recovery.” He said

He further appeared to treat as unimportant the jeers directed at the ruling Jubilee Party over its dismal performance in the mini polls.

“We have no time to waste in activities that add no value to the lives of our people,” Joho remarked.

According to the Orange Party, all leaders must pursue unity if the country must overcome the challenges it currently faces.

“The fixation with the past can only make us lose sight of the present and future challenges,” the ODM DPL reiterated.