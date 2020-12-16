ODM fails to recapture Msambweni as Feisal Badar clinches MP seat

Feisal Abdallah Badar has been elected the next Member of Parliament for Msambweni constituency in Kwale County.

This is after the Independent candidate emerged victorious with an impressive margin of 4,807 votes between him and his bitter rival, ODM’s Omari Idd Boga.

In the poll, that turned out to be a two-horse race, Feisal, who was massively-backed by Deputy President William Ruto, garnered 15,251 votes compared to Boga who got 10,444 votes.

Wiper party’s Shee Mahmoud Abdulrahman secured 790, Marere wa Mwachai from NVP got 300, Hamisi Mwakonje Liganje (UGM) got 230 while Charles Bambo Bilali (Independent) and Ali Hassan Mwakulonda (PED) got 135 and 107 votes respectively.

The other two candidates, Sharlet Akinyi and Mansury Abdulrahman got less than 100 votes each.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Returning Officer in the constituency Yusuf Abubakar declared Feisal the winner having secured the majority of the votes cast in the heavily-contested snap poll.

Leaders allied to the Deputy President were in an ecstatic mood as they awaited the poll outcome.

The DP had mobilized his supporters to rally behind Feisal when it became clear that his parent party Jubilee was not going to field a candidate in the by-election as a way of demonstrating goodwill to ODM, which is currently in a good working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the other hand, the Raila Odinga-led party political machinery in the Coast region led by Governors Ali Hassan Joho of Mombasa and his Kilifi Counterpart Amason Kingi had hit the campaign trail to drum up support for their flag bearer Omari Boga.

At some point, the campaigns became too heated that the two rival camps accused each other of plans to rig the poll. These accusations however remain just that, accusations, given that the electoral agency IEBC did not confirm either of the allegations raised.

Msambweni residents finally have a representative at the August House, nearly nine months after the seat was left vacant following the death of former lawmaker Suleiman Dori back in March.

The by-election recorded one of the lowest voter turnouts at 39.5 percent.