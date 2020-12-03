ODM fines rebellious MCAs for gross misconduct

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s disciplinary committee has Thursday recommended fines for a number of its Members County Assembly (MCAs) for various cases of gross misconduct.

In a statement signed by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, MCAs from Bungoma are to be reprimanded and fined Ksh 100,000. They are Hon. Majimbo Okumu and Hon Violet Makhanu. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) also recommended barring Okumu from holding any office in the party.

From Nyamira County, Hon Duke Masira is to be reprimanded and fined Ksh 100,000 while Hon Callen Atuy is also to be reprimanded and fined the sum of Ksh 500,000; suspended for a period of between 3-6 months, de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party; removed from all Party offices and barred from holding any office in the ODM Party.

The MCAs from Nairobi County Assembly, were fined a total of Ksh9.25 million.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Hon Cecilia Ayot to be reprimanded and fined Ksh 500,000. Hon Wilson Ochola to be reprimanded and fined Ksh 1M; suspended for a period of 3-6 months; de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party and barred from holding any office in the ODM Party.

Hon Nicholas Okumu be reprimanded and fined Ksh 1M; suspended for a period of 3-6 months; de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party and barred from holding any office in the ODM Party.

Hon Hafsa Khalif be reprimanded and fined Ksh 500,000. Suspended for a period of 3-6 months; de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party; barred from holding any office in the ODM Party and ODM Party should initiate a recall of the member.

Hon Maurice Gari reprimanded and fined Ksh 1M; suspended for a period of 3-6 months; De-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party and barred from holding any office in the ODM Party.

Hon Caroline Mayunzu reprimanded and fined Ksh 1M. Suspended for a period of 3-6 months; De-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party; barred from holding any office in the ODM Party and ODM Party should initiate a recall of the member.

Hon Millicent Akinyi Okatch reprimanded and fined Ksh 500,000; suspended for a period of 3-6 months; de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party; to be barred from holding any office in the ODM and party should initiate a recall of the member.

Hon David Okello be reprimanded and fined Ksh 750,000; suspended for a period of 3-6 months; be de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party and be barred from holding any office in the ODM Party.

The party said Hon Haji Nimo did not appear before the committee on account of ill health thus her Disciplinary Committee hearing is therefore pending.

Hon Redson Otieno be be reprimanded and fined Ksh 1M; be suspended for a period of 3-6 months; be de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party and that he be barred from holding any office in the ODM Party.

Hon Jared Okode be reprimanded and fined Ksh 1M; be suspended for a period of 3-6 months; be de-whipped from all positions in and on account of ODM Party and be barred from holding any office in the ODM Party.

Hon David Mbithi be reprimanded and fined Ksh 1M and be barred from holding any office in the ODM Party for a period of 3-6 months

The Disciplinary Committee made determinations based on the hearings held between September and November 2020.

Sifuna said that that the disciplinary report and recommendations will be tabled during the next NEC meeting which will be convened before the end of this month