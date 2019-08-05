ODM intensifies onslaught against the Punguza Mizigo Bill

The Orange Democratic Movement has intensified its onslaught against Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mzigo bill saying the Thirdway Alliance Party Leader is not genuine in his push for a referendum.

Homa Bay County Senator Moses Kajwang alleges that if adopted, the Punguza Mzigo Bill would kill devolution and disenfranchise Kenyans.

Aukot is proposing radical cutbacks in the country’s wage bill through among others, the creation of a lean Parliament.

Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mzigo bill continues to encounter stiff opposition from a section of the political class.

Raila Odinga’s ODM Party loudest in the castigations, terming Aukot’s bill as anti-devolution.

Odinga and his team are instead urging Kenyans to wait for the recommendations of the Building Bridges Initiative which they argue will midwife a more popular constitutional amendment proposal.

Aukot’s proposal to scrap the position of the County Woman Representative has also been met with spirited opposition from a section of women leaders.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has also faulted the Punguza Mzigo bill, arguing that it does not address wastage of public resources through corruption.

Mudavadi spoke even as his Amani National Congress Party embarked on a campaign to enlist more members in Vihiga County.

Meanwhile, a section of Members of the Kiambu County Assembly has continued to exert pressure on Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu to resign over alleged graft in his administration.

The sentiments coming amid calls by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua to have the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reign in on alleged graft in Kitui County.