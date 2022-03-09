ODM internal wrangles threaten planned Azimio rally

Supremacy battles over the Kisumu Gubernatorial race intensified this week as rival camps locked horns ahead of the planned Azimio la Umoja rally on Friday.

The race pitting incumbent Prof Anyang Nyongo and former East Africa Cooperation Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ken Obura has split the supporters of the Orange Democratic Movement right in the middle.

Supporters of Prof Nyong’o claimed that Obura who has been moving around the county to drum up support for his bid ahead of the party primaries was allegedly inciting the locals to disrupt the Friday rally by heckling perceived opponents.

Led by the Kisumu County ODM Coordinator Prof. Aywecho Olweny, they claimed that the former East Africa Cooperation Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) had sponsored youths in the area to heckle Prof. Nyongo and other Azimio luminaries during the rally.

Prof. Olweny asked security agencies in the area to investigate the matter further and bring those out to disrupt the rally to book.

“This is Raila Odinga’s home and such acts cannot be condoned. We want to have the biggest rally that Azimio and Raila Odinga have ever had to drum up support for his bid,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Market Milimani Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Seth Kanga who claimed that Obura had bought goons to disrupt the rally.

Obura, he said, was walking around with the goons whom he claimed were armed with crude weapons to threaten aspirants who were not in his camp.

However, the claims were dismissed by Obura’s allies who claimed that the statements were meant to create unnecessary panic.

Former Kondele MCA Gabriel Ochieng said Ken Obura and his supporters were carrying out peaceful campaigns ahead of the ODM party primaries.

The statements, he said, were a clear indicator that the Nyong’o camp was in panic given the huge crowds Obura continued to attract.

He said the planned Azimio rally shall proceed and called on their rivals to stop peddling rumours.

“We are all ODM members and we are all going to welcome former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday,” he said.

Kisumu Bunge la Wananchi Chairman Isaya Omondi said all Ken Obura’s supporters were busy preparing to welcome Azimio luminaries to Kisumu on Friday.

“They should stop spreading lies. We are ready to welcome Rail and the Azimio team to Kisumu. Any support required from us be it material or financial we are ready,” he said.