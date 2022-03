ODM leader Raila Odinga has assured residents of Wajir County of enhanced security and improved infrastructure if elected President in the August polls. Speaking during an Azimio la Umoja rally in Wajir town, Raila promised to prioritize completion of the Isiolo-Modogashe-Wajir-Mandera highway. Political leaders from the region drummed up support for Raila Odinga terming him a defender of the marginalized.

Related