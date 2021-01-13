ODM leader Raila Odinga meets youth in Nairobi

Written By: Samuel Musita

" I had a dynamic and insightful engagement with youth hailing from Nairobi county who pledged their full and unwavering support for the BBI process. The referendum train continues to garner speed unabated. It's now all systems go." Says Raila

Opposition leader Raila Odinga insists that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) remains a solution for many challenges that have haunted the country since independence.

According to Raila, BBI in whose wings a referendum is being planned will adequately address the issue of inclusivity in governance and also bring efficiency in government.

He also says the documents guarantees youth and women positions on the decision-making table.

Raila spoke while meeting 800 youth at Ufungamano House ahead of the BBI sensitization drives that will commence soon.

Raila once again supported a statement by president Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi Mother to the effect that the presidency should be rotational.

The opposition leader says the president statement was very timely considering what the country is trying to achieve through the BBI.

