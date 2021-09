ODM leader Raila Odinga Saturday rallied the coast region behind his Azimio la Umoja initiative saying the region stands to benefit from its intended objective. Raila said the historical land injustices at the Coast have left locals yearning for a new political dawn which will address the matter. This as Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho said he is ready to put aside his Presidential ambitions and support Raila Odinga as the party’s Presidential candidate.