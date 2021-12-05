ODM leader to announce next political move Friday

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is expected to declare his candidature for President this Friday in a meeting to be held at the Moi International Stadium Kasarani.

Speaking at AIPCA Njiru Church Sunday, Raila said he has been going round the country seeking views from Kenyans on whether to vie for Presidency and he will make his decision known on that day.

In his speech, the former prime minister explained why he has been championing the Azimio la Umoja initiative.

A section of lawmakers allied to Raila Odinga urged their supporter to listen to the President on the most suitable successor.

Later the former prime minister held roadside rallies in Kasarani constituency where he rallied Kenyans to turn up for the Kasarani meeting on 10th December.

Elsewhere, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has expressed displeasure over continued calls for him to settle for a running mate contrary to his aspirations to go for the top seat in the 2022 general election.

According to Muturi it makes no sense for him to have started selling his candidature early only to play second fiddle to someone else.

The Speaker is therefore calling on supporters of the newly launched Devolution Empowerment Party associated with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi to support his ambitions to run for the presidency in the 2022 general election.

Speaking while in Meru, the National Assembly Speaker re-stated his intention to change the governance structure of the country if elected president in 2022 citing it an impediment to the growth of the country.