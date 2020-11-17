ODM leaving nothing to chance in the upcoming Msambweni snap poll

The Orange Democratic Movement is going all out to reclaim Msambweni parliamentary seat that was left vacant following the death of former lawmaker and party member Suleiman Dori.

ODM Deputy Secretary General Agnes Zani says her party is keen to recapture the Msambweni legislative seat in the December 15 by-election.

As part of the strategy, the Nominated Senator disclosed opposition party leader Raila Odinga is lined up to visit the coast region and particularly Msambweni where he will drum up support for the party’s flag bearer Omar Boga.

Amid challenge from 6 other candidates eying the seat, Zani is confident that the orange party will trounce rivals and comfortably retain the seat.

“I am confident because our candidate is popular amongst the constituents. As an MCA he connected with the locals. He rolled out several economic empowerment programs. That puts him well ahead of our competitors,” Zani said

Speaking in Ukunda Township in Msambweni sub county Dr. Zani called for a high voter turnout to give the ODM nominee a decisive victory in the mini poll.

“We are not taking anything for granted. We really want our supporters to come out in large numbers and vote for our candidate when the time comes. A good turnout will guarantee a win for Boga” Zani said

Speaking when he accompanied Boga who has resumed campaigns after two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19 forcing him into self-isolation, Dr. Zani urged the voters to elect Boga whom she said is the handshake candidate and the best person to look after their interests.

To further ensure the party’s flag bearer wins by a big margin, Dr. Zani said her party has embarked on a grassroots mobilization campaign targeting all wards and villages.

Boga said he will focus on the fishing and blue economy sectors and other spheres of development if elected.

“Our region is a tourism hub but the economic activity is currently struggling due to a number of factors. Previously we had insecurity and now covid-19 pandemic is a challenge. I will work to transform our tourism fortunes.” Boga said

The by-election is seen as a contest between Boga and Deputy President William Ruto-backed independent candidate Feisal Beder.