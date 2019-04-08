ODM loss in two mini poll not a big deal, says Raila

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga says the party’s defeat in the two mini polls held last Friday is not a big deal.

Raila dismissed claims that the outcome of the two by-elections signified the 2022 outcome adding that the party was strong than ever

“Elections are won or lost… So the fact that someone has lost an election it’s not a big deal. It’s not a big issue…..So why is the media making a big issue about it,” posed the former PM.

Raila who spoke after meeting a section of leaders from the Kalenjin Community also dismissed claims of weaknesses and divisions in the party saying ODM remains a very strong and united party.

“There are no issues at all in ODM or any differences. ODM remains a very strong and united party.”

The Friday by-election in Embakasi South saw Julius Mawathe of wiper emerged winner after garnering 21,628 votes against ODM’s Irshad Sumra’s 7,988 votes.

ODM also suffered a humiliating defeat in Ugenya constituency after its candidate Christopher Karan was trounced by David Ochieng of Movement for Democracy and Growth party.

The ODM party had mounted formidable campaigns for their candidates ahead of the two by-elections only to be beaten at the ballot.