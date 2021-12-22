ODM most popular in Coastal Kenya, party stalwarts reiterate

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) stalwarts in the coast region have downplayed claims that the party’s popularity in the region is waning following the formation of the Pamoja African Alliance and forays made by Deputy President’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Led by ODM Kilifi branch chairman and youth leader Teddy Mwambire and Fikirini Jacob, the members said, on the contrary, the orange party remains strong and promised to deliver all elective seats to ODM.

They lashed out at Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her Kilifi North counterpart Owen Baya for claiming to have dismantled ODM in Kilifi County when they accompanied the DP on a tour of the county on Monday.

The two leaders were speaking at Zia ra Wimbi Primary School in Ganze constituency where the MP presented educational materials worth about Sh500,000 donated by the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa.

Jumwa and Baya were elected on an ODM ticket in 2017 but are currently the Raila Odinga-led party’s fiercest critics, sparing no opportunity to bash it.

Mwambire dismissed the two legislators as inconsequential in Kilifi politics, warning them that they would be ashamed in 2022, when ODM bags all elective positions.”

“Who are Owen Baya and Aisha Jumwa in Kilifi politics to say that they have dismantled ODM? ODM is very strong in this county and it will make them cry after the coming general elections,” he said.

While addressing a UDA meeting in Jaribuni Monday, Jumwa accused ODM and its party leader for allegedly making the area lag behind in terms of development and urged the residents to back UDA and its flag bearer, DP Ruto.

Mr. Baya on his part said ODM did not have the interests of the Coast residents at heart and urged the electorate in the region to reject it during next year’s polls.

But Mwambire and Fikirini dismissed the two legislators, saying the party they were keen to destroy had made them who they are (MPs) and told them that ODM would remain strong despite the attacks.

“Without ODM, Jumwa would not be a commissioner with the Parliamentary Service Commission,” he said.

He asked the UDA brigade to stop chest-thumping, saying their campaigns were just paving way for serious contenders in the 2022 elections.

“They have started their campaigns too early like the curtain-raiser in music concerts and to please Ruto they must make some noise about ODM and Raila so that they get the daily stipends,” he said.

On the influence of PAA, a party associated with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, the two leaders said the new party and UDA were struggling to get aspirants for the elections.

“To show you that ODM is strong, we already have four aspirants for the gubernatorial position and a host of aspirants for all the other elective positions at county, constituency and ward levels,” he said.

He urged Governor Kingi to abandon the new party and campaign for Mr. Odinga to clinch the presidency, assuring him that the party would protect him and give him the respect as the first Governor of Kilifi County.

Ganze and Baba Ward Representatives Benson Chengo and Christopher Karisa pledged to vigorously campaign for ODM in the county.