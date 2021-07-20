ODM MPs accuse DP Ruto of disrespecting President Uhuru

A section of ODM MPs have hit out at Deputy President William Ruto accusing him belittling his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The MPs who spoke in Tana River County say it was disrespectful of Ruto to support the UDA candidate in the Kiambaa by-election against the Jubilee candidate.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed says Ruto should be fired from Government saying fronting candidates in President Uhuru’s backyard is the ultimate sign of betrayal.

He said some of those planning to succeed President Uhuru have looted public coffers warning that the wheelbarrow narrative can’t help Kenyans,

“ODM led by Raila Odinga will improve our economy and in the process improve people’s livelihoods. We must be wary of leaders who lie to us and they don’t have good intentions for the Country,” He said.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharriff urged residents to shun leaders peddling lies using stolen funds saying Ruto isn’t fit to hold office.

“The biggest problem in this Country isn’t lack of resources but too much greed, you will be given handouts, wheelbarrows, when Raila assumes office in 2022 we will hold them accountable,” He said.

Raila said those thinking BBI is dead will be in for a rude shock saying Reggae is coming back.

“We came up with BBI to increase resources for Counties, ensure Government positions are distributed fairly and increase women representation. If we don’t support BBI we will lose additional constituencies. I am sure the Court of Appeal will not play politics with BBI so that Kenyans can enjoy its benefits,” He said.

He said together with President Uhuru they have agreed to end tribalism in the Country to ensure elections aren’t decided on ethnicity as well as curb corruption.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli who had accompanied the leaders called on Kenyans to be careful and elect leaders who have a vision for the Country.

He urged workers to support BBI saying it is for their own security as COTU, urging the Court of Appeal to be fair in its ruling.