ODM MPs accuse DP Ruto of fueling Sunday chaos in Kenol

A section of ODM MPs are accusing Deputy President William Ruto of fuelling Sunday’s chaos in Kenol, Murang’a County that led to the death of two people.

Led by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and his Suba Counterpart John Mbadi, the MPs say goons were ferried from the city’s Kibera slums to cause mayhem and portray Ruto as a popular leader in the region.

The MPs also want Langata MP Nixon Korir arrested saying he recruited those behind the mayhem and made arrangements for their travel.

Ruto was at AIPCA church in Kenol for the Sunday service accompanied by a host of MPs affiliated to his TangaTanga faction.

Mbadi claims Ruto is putting up a militia ahead of the 2022 general election saying he is hell bent to destroy the Country.

They claim the hustler narrative should not be used to blind Kenyans adding that the DP and his team are planning similar rallies in Kisumu and other regions to disrupt prevailing harmony brought about by the handshake.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga sent his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the aftermath of the chaos saying the narrative of discord being propagated could easily affect the 2022 general election if not checked.

Raila further called on Leaders to stop early campaigns saying violence and vandalism in the name of an election that is over 2 years away should not be entertained.

He said if this pattern was to continue, the Country risks losing the gains attained after the acrimonious 2017 elections, and could stagnate and affect development.

“Let’s renounce the politics of violence and militarization of our youth as a mean of achieving power,” He says.