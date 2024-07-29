ODM nominees challenged to use dockets to change lives

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) appointees to the cabinet have been challenged to use their dockets to positively change the lives of Kenyans.

Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, who welcomed president William Ruto’s recent appointment of ODM members into his cabinet, said the dockets that the nominees from the opposition party have been assigned were critical and could have an impact on the citizens if managed well.

He was addressing the media at Nyawara Girls’ Secondary School in Central Gem location after joining the school community in a luncheon to celebrate the institution’s good performance during last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Odhiambo especially singled out treasury CS nominee, John Mbadi and his energy counterpart, Opiyo Wandayi whom he said had their jobs well cut.

He said that he will personally be at the fore front to ensure that parliament approves their appointment.

“The dockets that ODM members have been given are critical that if they use well, will change the lives in our communities” he said.

Odhiambo said that Mbadi will have to ensure that the treasury disburses money to the counties expeditiously.

“ODM has been at the forefront championing for devolution. It is up to him to live the promise and manifesto of our party, to ensure that money is disbursed on time,” he said adding that Mbadi will also have to work towards ensuring that the shilling recovers against the dollar and other international currencies.

In the energy sector, the Gem legislator said that the CS nominee, Opiyo Wandayi will have to come up with ways to reverse the skewed rural electrification distribution that, he said, has seen Nyanza region lag behind.

“Last year’s energy sector survey revealed that Nyanza has electricity distribution coverage of between 30 – 40pc while other areas such as central has a coverage of between 90 – 100pc” he said adding that Wandayi will have to ensure that constituencies in Nyanza catch up with the rest of the country.

The MP said president Ruto’s appointment was a good indicator that the country has a cohesive society where all Kenyans feel part and parcel of.