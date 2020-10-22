ODM Party Leader Raila condemns police brutality in Nigeria

Written By: Hunja Macharia
5

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has condemned the ongoing police brutality in Nigeria that has left several civilians dead and others nursing injuries.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Raila says there can be no excuse for the amount of brutality on unarmed civilians protesting misconduct on the part of the police.

He said, “The brutality meted on protesting civilians is a sad reminder of how precarious and threatened Africa’s march towards democratization, respect for rights and freedom and the rule of law remains.”

Also Read  LSK CEO Mercy Wambua back in office amid leadership intrigues

The former Prime Minister said as a continent, Africa can’t achieve much without these ideals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He said there is need to disembark from the politics of confrontation and violence and instead pursue restraint in solving our problems as a continent.

Also Read  President Uhuru: BBI is about unity not positions for individuals

He said, “it’s incumbent on those in authority to ensure they use their positions to protect the lives, rights and freedoms of citizens. The opposite has been the case in Nigeria.”

Also Read  Key suspect in rape, murder of house help arrested in Ruiru

Raila has called on the African Union and the Nigeria’s Government to investigate the murders and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“African and its institutions must stand up and condemn the brutalization of its citizens at home with the same vigor and energy it responds to the violation of its Citizens abroad,” He said.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR