ODM party nomination exercise for Kibra by election underway

The Orange Democratic Movement -ODM’s party primaries are currently underway in Kibra constituency ahead of the by election slated for 7th November.

Ten aspirants are battling it out for the party’s ticket in the nomination exercise. According to the party, polling stations opened at 6 am and will close at 5pm to create room for the counting of votes.

The party says votes shall be counted at the polling station thereafter results will be transmitted to the tallying centre where the final announcement will be made.

The 10 candidates eyeing the party ticket are; Stephen Okello Oguwa, Christone Odhiambo Owino, Peter Ochieng Orero, Tony Ogola Sira Sine, Reuben William Ayako Ojijo, Obaricks Eric Ochieng Obayi, Brian Shem Owino, Benson Musungu, John Milla Otieno and Bernard Otieno Okoth.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The candidate who will emerge victorious during the nominations will face off with MacDonald Mariga who got the Jubilee ticket, Eliud Owalo of ANC and Ford Kenya’s candidate.

The Kibra MP seat fell vacant after MP Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer on July 26, 2019.