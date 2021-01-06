ODM picks David Were for Matungu by-elections

The Orange Democratic Movement Party has nominated former Matungu Member of Parliament David Were to vie for Matungu Parliamentary seat in the March 4th by elections.

The Party’s election board chair Catherine Muma says Were met the set requirements to secure the orange party ticket.

ODM Deputy Party leader Wycliffe Oparanya describes Were who is currently serving as the Chairman of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation board of directors as a seasoned leader.

“Our candidates for Matungu, Kiamokama Ward, London Ward and Huruma Ward say they are ready for the tasks ahead and that they will deliver their respective seats to the party in the by-elections,” said the ODM party.

While exuding confidence of a win, ODM leaders said the party will not shy away from taking part of by elections across the country.

Former Matungu Member of Parliament David Were is also the current the chairman of KBC.

Board of directors will flag the ODM ticket in the forth coming Matungu constituency by elections.

ODM says Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will drive the party’s agenda to secure a win in Matungu constituency.

The party has however distanced itself from allegations of side-lining certain ODM members to the nomination race saying it will only approve nomination of a candidate who has met the set requirements.