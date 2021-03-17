ODM picks Parvel Oimeke as its candidate in Bonchari by-election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has settled on former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Pavel Oimeke to fly the party’s flag in Bonchari constituency by-election slated for May 18th.

Oimeke emerged the favourite in the race that attracted three candidates including Immediate former Kisii County Government Environment and Water CEC John Bill Momanyi and businessman David Ogega.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said Oimeke was the most popular candidate expressing optimism that he will deliver the seat for the Orange party.

ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma confirmed that the party received papers from the three candidates but businessman Bill Ogega was disqualified after it emerged that he was not a life member of the party.

“According to our records when he vied for the Bonchari seat as an independent candidate in 2017 and lost, he did not come back to regularize his ODM membership,” she said.

The party, she said, was forced to employ mediation to pick between Pavel Oimeke and John Bill Momanyi.

The mediation however did not bear fruit prompting the party’s top elections organ to enlist the services of a consultant to pick the candidate.

Addressing the media in Kisumu on Wednesday, Sifuna the system used in selection of the candidate was in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Sifuna said the Bonchari by-e election will be a true test of democracy urging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC to put in place urgent measures to tame violence and malpractices as witnessed in the just concluded Matungu and kabuchai by elections.

A clique of politicians out to prop regional kingpins, he said were on the prowl urging IEBC to ensure that the ugly scenes witnessed in the recent by- elections are not repeated.

“IEBC must ensure we have free and fair elections by taking action against anybody who attempts to subvert the will of the people,” he said.

The orange party, he said, has put in place measures to ensure that the Bonchari by-election is free and fair adding that the party will not condone any acts of violence or intimidation by groups or individuals out to steal victory.

Bonchari parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of the Oroo Oyiokamid February.