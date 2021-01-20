ODM readies for 2022 elections, to identify flag bearer

The Orange Democratic Movement party has begun the process of identifying its flag bearer for the 2022 general elections, Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has said.

In a statement, Sifuna said that in readiness for the 2022 poll the move will also enable the party’s candidate sell the agenda to Kenyans early.

“The National Elections Board is directed to immediately begin the process of identifying the party’s presidential candidate for purposes of the 2022 general elections by inviting those interested to express their interest,” said Sifuna.

“The party’s central committee has at its meeting this morning resolved to officially launch preparations for the 2022 elections,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He added that the NEB has also been tasked to carry out an advertisement which shall be carried in both print and electronic media in the next three days.

ODM has also directed its National Elections Board to revamp the grassroots through a harmonization process to fill existing gaps in party leadership in ward, branch and county level.

According to Sifuna, the party is expected to release a timetable of the exercise in the next seven days.

The opposition party said that it will insist on a structured and formal negotiation with partners and allies on all matters.

ODM also announced that it will insist on nominating a person from within its membership to be appointed by the Governor upon conclusion of ongoing court process.