ODM rules out direct nomination

ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya has assured aspirants seeking the party ticket of free, fair and transparent nomination process during the party primaries.

He said the party has put in place measures to ensure the exercise is credible to produce strong candidates who will win more seats during the August polls.

“ODM is committed to holding free and fair nominations. We have to depart from the past where nominations have been shambolic leading to weak candidates being given party tickets and eventually losing,” said Oparanya.

He noted that no aspirant will be given special preference, dismissing claims that some aspirants have been given direct nomination.

“Nobody has been given direct nomination. Everybody will be subjected to a nomination exercise. We will do everything possible to get all elective seats in the Country,” he said.

The Kakamega Governor said the Azimio la Umoja team will ensure that they garner more seats and elect Raila Odinga as the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya.

He said as party members they will contribute immensely towards the success of Odinga to clinch the presidency.

“We will mobilize Kenyans to support our party leader. Raila Odinga will ensure our economy is improved and devolution strengthened to improve livelihoods of our people,” He said while rallying support for Odinga in Butere Sub County.

The party has started receiving applications from aspirants seeking to participate in party nominations and vie on the party’s ticket during the August 9 polls.