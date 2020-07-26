ODM dismisses alleged secret 2022 pact with Kalonzo

Written By: Slyvester Rutto
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna

The Orange Democratic Movement has dismissed an alleged secret 2022 pact between its party leader Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka. 

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said no such deal existed but revealed that Musyoka had been trying to push Odinga to commit to supporting him in 2022 as part of the National Super Alliance pact.

However, ODM has rejected that demand.

Sifuna reiterated that NASA died after Musyoka alongside ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula skipped the mock swearing-in ceremony of the coalition’s presidential candidate at Uhuru park.

He alleged that for a whole year after the 2017 elections, ODM single-handedly financed the NASA Secretariat including paying of staff salaries.

He said Wiper, ANC, and Ford-Kenya refused to submit the 10,000 shillings monthly contribution from their elected leaders.

Sifuna was responding to claims by the Wiper party leader in an interview published in a local daily that he had signed an agreement with Odinga regarding the next General Election.

