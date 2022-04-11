ODM supporters urge Raila to intervene after botched nominations

A group claiming to be ODM supporters in Mombasa County now wants the party’s leader Raila Odinga to intervene and save the party from disintegration.

The group claims the just concluded party nominations were marred with irregularities and manipulations.

In Nyali sub-county Kongowea ward, the supporters of the ODM sitting MCA Abrar Mohammed Omar claimed their candidate was robbed of his victory yet he had emerged the winner.

In Magogoni Ward, Ali Mohammed Shomari claims he is being denied a certificate despite flooring his opponent.

The aggrieved ODM candidates and their supporters are now urging the National Election Board to address their grievances or be ready to face dismal performance.

Meanwhile, Busia Gubernatorial Aspirant Paul Otuoma has urged the National Election Board to extend the time for conducting nominations to 6 pm so as to compensate for time lost in the morning.

This is after voting was delayed for several hours on Monday due to a network hitch.

The start of the paperless primaries was disrupted when the electronic gadgets used by polling clerks for voting failed to work due to a connection problem.

Some clerks reported problems with log-in passwords, further delaying the start of voting at several polling stations. The focus of the party primaries in Busia will be the contest for the ticket for the governorship position, which is between Paul Otuoma and Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua. The two politicians are close allies of Mr Odinga and are battling for the ticket to succeed Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

Speaking after casting his vote during the ODM nomination exercise in Bujwang’ Primary School, Busia County, Otuoma exuded confidence in emerging victorious in the polls.

Elsewhere, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has warned political leaders against propagating politics of revenge.

Speaking in Runyenjes Constituency, Embu County, Atwoli said the country should strive to remain united after the polls.

And an aspirant seeking to clinch Shabaab ward seat in Nakuru County has surprised many after she hit the campaign trail with a camel.

A 25-year-old Irene Njeri Koech who is a Tourism Management graduate is confident that she will trounce her moneyed competitors.

Njeri has settled on the camel which she says is convenient for her day-long campaigns because it can weather the area`s terrain, demands less water and food, and the animal can carry her and two of her friends who are her campaign assistants.

Njeri`s idea is to identify with thousands of her peers who are hard up and on the edge.

Armed with a horn speaker to amplify her sound, she is going around the ward with messages of hope and peace. She wants women and youths to give her the opportunity to be their voice of reason for, if elected, she will secure them the ever-elusive seat at the Nakuru County`s table, where the cake is shared.