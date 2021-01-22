ODM to be held to account for failures caused to govt: Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has told the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that it cannot run away from the failures it has caused the government.

He said the opposition had been part of the running of the government for the past three years using the Handshake.

“You came and changed the Government’s priorities from the Big Four agenda to alternative ones like the Building Bridges Initiative. Now, after you have failed miserably, you want to run away,” he noted.

Dr Ruto said the opposition led by Raila Odinga will be held to account for the monumental failures it has caused the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“You must bear the consequences for the derailment of Jubilee’s development agenda. You cannot point fingers at others,” added the Deputy President.

He spoke Friday at his Karen residence where he held talks with the Members of County Assembly from Mandera County led by Majority Leader Abdi Adan Ali.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President has asked politicians not to criminalise discussions about the needs and aspirations of ordinary Kenyans.

He said it was time the national conversation centered around the empowerment of the people at the bottom of the wealth pyramid.

Dr Ruto said the Hustler Nation conversation was not meant to divide Kenyans but to highlight and address the plight of poor Kenyans.

“The discussion we are having about hustler nation is not a discussion about the rich and the poor; it is about getting everybody to the table and ensure everybody counts.”

“How is it a discussion that is dividing people if we are saying let us also have a discussion about the ordinary people of Kenya?” he posed.

The Deputy President said that for far too long the national conversation had been about leaders and positions of power at the expense of the needs of the ordinary people.

Dr Ruto assured Mandera County leaders of the Government’s continued support in addressing the various challenges they face.

The MCAs called on the Government to step up efforts aimed at combating insecurity, drought and locust invasion currently affecting the region.

“Mandera County has diverse problems especially insecurity that has affected education and drought that has hit the region hard,” said Takaba MCA Bishal Mahalim.

Nominated MCA Hussein Ibrahim said the region was in need of Government support to tackle drought and locust invasion in the region.

The Mandera MCAs vowed to support Dr Ruto because of his desire to work with all leaders to empower and uplift ordinary Kenyans.

“We support you because you have great interest in the empowerment of ordinary Kenyans,” said Nominated MCA Issak Dahir.

Guticha MCA Mohamed Shukri said Mandera County residents will continue supporting Dr Ruto in accordance with the Jubilee Party agreement

He said: “We as Muslims, and as Muslims we cannot break a promise we made to support Dr Ruto when President Uhuru Kenyatta retired.”

Mandera County majority leader Abdi Ali the county assembly made a deliberate decision to put aside their political differences and team up to serve the people.

He said: “We were elected to serve our people who at the moment are suffering.”