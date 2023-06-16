ODM to reprimand 28 MPs who defied party position

The ODM party has commenced disciplinary action against 28 Members of Parliament who it says defied the party position during Wednesday’s vote on Finance Bill, 2023.

The MPs include those who voted for the bill and those who were absent during the voting.

“The Party is in receipt of many complaints from its general membership regarding the conduct of its members of National Assembly during yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) vote on the Finance Bill, 2023,” reads a statement issued by party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

“In line with the Party’s disciplinary rules, notices to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken have been issued to the said members. They are expected to respond within the next 48 hours.”

Among those to face disciplinary action are four party members who voted for the bill including Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, and MPs Elisha Odhiambo of Gem, Caroli Omondi of Suba South and Aden Mohamed of Wajir South Constituencies.

Notable vocal party MPs who did not show up during voting include Babu Owino of Embakasi East, Otiende Amollo of Rarieda, Titus Khamala of Lurambi, Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o of Lang’ata and Nominated MP John Mbadi.

Jalang’o has seemingly fallen out with the ODM party leadership and has been viewed to lean towards the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.