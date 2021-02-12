ODM to work with Jubilee and others to drum up support for BBI

Written By: Hunja Macharia

The Orange Democratic Party has resolved to work with Jubilee party and other like-minded parties to drum up support for the BBI across the Country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The resolution was arrived at after a meeting of the National Executive Committee Friday Morning.

“As a Party, we are committed to the positive conclusion of the BBI exercise. It is a noble cause aimed at uniting Kenyans and fixing the Nation for a prosperous future.” The Party said.

Also Read  Kenya joins the world in celebrating World Radio Day

Deputy Secretary General Agnes Zani further said party members who have now internalized the contents of the BBI will traverse the Country to sensitize Kenyans on its benefits.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Party also resolved to adopt the recommendations of the standing committee of Legal Affairs to align the Party’s constitution, elections and nomination rules with the constitution of Kenya 2010.

Also Read  Ruling on whether Sonko will be produced in court adjourned

Zani said the Party’s National Elections Board will convene soon to set up dates for grassroot party elections.

Also Read  NGO wants tobacco minimum legal access age raised

Either the party has issued a list of 13 members who were found culpable of various offences after appearing before the Party’s disciplinary committee.

Each member is expected to tender an unequivocal apology to the party.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR