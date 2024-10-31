ODM urges MPs to reject bill extending term limits

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has asked its Members of Parliament to shoot down the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2024, which seeks to prolong the stay of elected leaders in power from five to seven years.

In a statement on Thursday, Nyandarua County chairperson of ODM Dickson Manyara said, ODM’s chairpersons across 47 counties resolved that the controversial bill would be resisted in both houses of Parliament.

Manyara said the leaders further directed its MPS to ensure devolution is not negated and specifically resist any attempt to reduce the shareable revenue to the counties.

ODM also said the party’s grassroots elections date will soon be announced.

The party officials also endorsed the appointment of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o as the acting party leader, the various officials and the three deputy party leaders.