ODM wants ‘Punguza Mzigo’ signatures made public

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) want signatures presented by Thirdway Alliance Party for the Punguza Mizigo constitutional amendment Bill 2019 made public.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna argues that the independent electoral and boundaries commission failed to conduct due diligence when verifying the signatures.

With the process of persuading the 47 county assemblies to adopt the Punguza Mizigo constitutional amendment Bill 2019 having already kicked off, the triumph of Thirdway alliance party in successfully manoeuvring through the verification process appears to have caught a section of the political class by surprise.

The Orange democratic movement party now questions the integrity of the process.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna accusing the electoral body of double standards even as it demanded the disclosure of those who signed the petition.

Sifuna called on Kenyans to reject the proposed Bill and await the report of the Building Bridges Initiative.

Sifuna said that the ongoing process was an attempt to undermine the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that is just about to complete its mandate.

This comes after the BBI vice-chairperson Adams Oloo clarified that BBI would not be disrupted by proposals made by the Punguza Mizigo initiative.

County assemblies must consider the document within the next three months with assembly speakers expected to submit their decisions to the national assembly and senate.

If the two houses adopt the draft, then it will be forwarded to the president for ascent but if the document is rejected, it will then be subjected to a referendum.