ODM warns Kibra residents against bribery

The Orange Democratic Movement-ODM has cautioned Kibra residents against being wooed to vote for the wrong candidate.

Led by ODM’s director of elections Junet Mohammed, the ODM leaders Sunday held a rally at Kibra DC grounds to campaign for their candidate Bernard Okoth Imran.

The campaigns kicked off at International Christian Assemblies.

Mohammed drummed up support for Bernard Okoth terming him as the most suitable candidate to continue with the legacy left by the late Ken Okoth.

Speakers portrayed the forthcoming by-election as a litmus test for 2022 politics calling on the electorate to support the ODM candidate.

The Kibra mini poll will be held on November 7th and 5 polling centers in the constituency will not be used due to the ongoing national examinations.