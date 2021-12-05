ODM women brigade launched in Mombasa

Orange Democratic Party (ODM) women political leaders and women grass root leaders garnered from all the 30 wards of Mombasa County have launched county tours to popularize their activities.

The women made the announcements during the launch of ODM women league Mombasa chapter dubbed ‘Warembo na Raila’ (WR) on Saturday in Mombasa.

The ODM brigade launched the laid down strategies on how to revive the movement and rally for more women to join their political wagon through popularization of the ODM party at the grass root level and at the same time recruiting more women in their ODM brigade.

Addressing the women during the launch, ODM Women’s League president Beth Syengo said her mandate is to ensure women participate in party activities as well as inclusivity in leadership structures.

Ms. Syengo said the ODM brigade has been given mandate by ODM party leader Hon Raila Odinga to popularize the party in the grass root level as a way of recruiting more women in the ODM party.

The ODM women president urged the women to embrace peace and unity among themselves in order to be able to steer smooth grass root campaigns.

On her part Likoni Member of Parliament Hon Mishi Mboko urged the Mombasa ODM women brigade to stay firm and desist from being hoodwinked or coerced by Tanga-tanga’s Inua Mama Group aligned to Deputy president William Ruto.

Hon Mishi said the ODM women will play an active role in shaping the outcome of the 2022 Raila’s election bid.

Mombasa Women Representative Hon Asha Hussein said the ODM women brigade was going to crisscross the country to woo and recruit more women in vote hunt for Raila.

Addressing the same gathering Mvita Member of parliament Hon Abdulswamad Nassir urged the ODM women brigade to rally behind Raila Presidency bid saying the ODM leader has fought for Kenya’s democracy and has the country’s interest at heart.