ODM Women League launches door-to-door registration drive

ODM women’s league from Mombasa County has launched a door-to-door voter registration drive to maximize the second mass voter registration drive with the aim of increasing Raila Odinga vote basket in Coast region.

The group decried voter apathy, noting that the majority of potential voters had not yet registered for elections.

Led by the patron of ODM Presidential voter mobilization women team in Mombasa County Lillian Otieno said the group has decided to employ door to door vote hunting strategy to ensure morte people register as voters.

Speaking in Changamwe Sub-County during the launch of the exercise Lilian said they had a series of meetings with local administration within the county and the IEBC to see how they can devise strategies to register as many people as possible.

She said the group is also engaging the local administration to ensure Identity cards lying at registration bureaus are collected by their owners to enable them register as voters.

On her part, a Changamwe resident Sabina Omari urged youths to be on the forefront to ensure they register as voters before this year’s polls.

She said they have resolved to voluntarily sensitize youths on the importance of registering as voters ahead of the polls.