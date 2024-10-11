ODM Youth League to begin countrywide activation, recruitment of members

The Orange Democratic Movement Youth League has begun a country wide activation and recruitment of new members to the party.

The Youth League intends to recruit members from the Universities, colleges and the informal sector such as the boda boda people into the party.

This was said by ODM National Youth league president John Ketora while addressing the press during the joint retreat of the national Youth league executive committee members in Machakos town.

Ketora who was recently nominated to the National Assembly and who has also replaced John Mbadi, said that the retreat attendance was 100% from the 47 counties and the main discussion was that the Youth League intends to retain its identity.

“The ODM Youth league will retain its identity and that of our mother party ODM and we are beginning a countrywide activation to capture new membership,” said Ketora.

He added that the retreat was also meant to give members a chance to discuss matters arising and give direction of new courses of action and plans for the league.

ODM deputy party leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said they are fully supporting the Youth League on revamping as they prepare for grassroots elections in November.

Osotsi stressed that ODM being the only recognized party in Kenya, they intend to recruit as many youths as possible throughout the country and encouraged Kenyans to register.

“Recently the Registrar of political parties came up with an audit report stating that the only party compliant to the Political Parties Act is ODM,” Osotsi.

On his part Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna commended ODM as an extremely organised party where all leagues such as the Youth League, Women and ODM disability are all crucial for the success of the party.

He reiterated that the retreat was successful since in light of the recent political developments in the country they still intend to retain their identity.

“This shows that the young people in this party know who they are and they know their party,” noted Sifuna.