ODM’s Abdulswamad Sharrif wins Mombasa gubernatorial race

ODM candidate Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir has been declared the governor-elect for Mombasa County.

Abdulswamad garnered 119,082 votes, flooring the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Hassan Omar Hassan who got 98,180 votes.

He was elected alongside his running mate, Francis Thoya, and will succeed outgoing boss Hassan Ali Joho who served for two terms since 2013.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Mombasa County Returning Officer Swalah Yusuf presented the candidate with his certificate at the county tallying centre.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has offered an early congratulatory message to Nassir who is also the outgoing Mvita MP.

On his Twitter page, Sonko lauded Nassir for the win adding that ‘when you are in any competition, your competitor is not your enemy but your opponent.”

“Congratulations Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir for your win as the second Governor of Mombasa we live to fight another day. l would also like to thank all our supporters for believing in us and voting for our candidate Hassan Omar Sarai, despite the loss let’s remain strong and even,” Sonko said.

He added: “Despite the loss, we shall always be there for every one of you even those who never voted for us. I shall as well continue to support you all in my own little capacity and that of my Sonko Rescue team.”