ODM’s Imran Okoth wins Kibra as Jubilee’s Mariga concedes

ODM candidate in the Kibra By-election Imran Okoth will succeed his late brother Ken Okoth as Member of Parliament after Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga conceded defeat.

Imran is leading in the vote tally with a considerable margin and Mariga was quick to congratulate his rival in a by election that had attracted unprecedented coverage.

Billed as a battle between ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto who led campaigns for Mariga, the contest didn’t disappoint but ultimately Raila seems to have managed to extend his stranglehold in Kibra amid a bruising battle with Jubilee.

IEBC officials are currently finalizing with the votes tally and are expected to announce the results in due course.

More to follow.