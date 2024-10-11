ODM’s NEC begins retreat ahead of Senate debate on Gachagua impeachment

The retreat comes as the Senate prepares to debate and vote on the impeachment motion of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua next week.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Committee (NEC) will today begin a three-day retreat in Mombasa.

The closed-door meeting is set to run from Friday through Sunday and is expected to shape key party decisions.

The retreat comes as the Senate prepares to debate and vote on the impeachment motion of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to ODM’s Director of Communications, Philip Etale, the retreat will remain closed to the press.

However, the media has been invited for a press briefing tomorrow Saturday starting at 12:00 PM.

“Since the meeting will be a closed-door affair, I shall direct the media personnel assigned to provide coverage on where to hold as they await the press briefing,” said Etale.