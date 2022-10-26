ODPP: Corruption case against former Governor Obado ongoing

Investigating officers in the a corruption case against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has told the Anti-corruption court how they recovered hidden tender documents related to the Ksh 136m case.

According to the officers, a raid at Jared Peter Odongo’s residential home on March 15 2018 led to the discovery of assorted LPO’s, issued to companies associated to Obado and his co-accused, lifting the lid on fraudulent activities at the Migori county govt.

Obado is chargd alongside his 4 children, his wife, his mother, his brothers, and sister-in-law in the ongoing case.

The others are 7 entities that include Misoft Ltd, Tarchdog Printers Ltd, Kajulu Business Ltd, Victorious Investments Ltd, Deltrack ICT Services Ltd Swyfcon Engineering Ltd and Dolphus Softwares Ltd which were allegedly used to defraud public funds from the Migori county government.

A witness took the court through some of LPOs worth millions of shillings in favour of the suspects’ limited companies for assorted delivery of goods and services to Migori County government and the Governor’s offices

The accused are facing 25 counts including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conflict of interest, money laundering and unlawful acquisition of public property.