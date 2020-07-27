ODPP develops new prosecution policy guidelines

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) has introduced new policy guidelines to enhance the prosecution of cases.

The new policy document to be launched tomorrow allows the DPP to decide whether to charge or not to charge in criminal cases.

The guidelines provide for a plea bargain, a case management manual as well as diversion policy and guidelines.

The guidelines will aim at solving the rift seen in the recent months between the office of the DPP and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) over the delay of case files thus affecting trials in court.

The document stipulates that “The decision to charge determines the institution or constitution continuation of a criminal proceeding at any given time and must be founded in law, serve the public interest and raise fair administration of justice as well as check abuse of the legal process.”

Caroline Karimi, head of Children Division at the office of the DPP, said the new guidelines are going to ensure effective and efficient prosecution process.

According to Karimi, the decision to charge policy will outline a framework to the prosecutor on duties, roles, and the standards to be met when deciding to charge.

“The document provides clarity and with consistent application of these guidelines we expect the prosecution to be more effective and efficient across the country,” she stated

Karimi spoke on Monday during the Good Morning Kenya show on KBC Channel 1.

She further stated that the guidelines will put a human face in prosecution through a plea bargain.

Karimi noted that plea bargain will come in handy in cases involving children by saving them from undergoing a traumatizing trial.

The plea bargain policy will allow for negotiations in cases according to the law, where all parties will be involved, and above all the accused person must admit to committing the offense.

The case management system will allow for the digitization of the prosecution process through document tracking. The system will also be integrated with the Judiciary and other institutions such as the Police.

The guidelines and policy document will be launched on Tuesday, 28th July 2020 by the office of the DPP.