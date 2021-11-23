ODPP’s official facebook page hacked

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Tuesday evening confirmed that its Facebook Page had been hacked by unknown cybercriminals.

The hackers who did not interfere with the logo had changed the username to Fam Hâm Mộ Của QuanCon.

The office notified the public about the incident on its official Twitter handle, adding that there was a team working round the clock to restore the page.

“We wish to inform the members of the public that our Facebook page has been temporarily hacked and we are working towards resolving the issue. #HakiNaUsawa” read the tweet.

There have been concerns over the rising cases of cyber-attackers in Kenya.

In 2019, 18 government websites were attacked by cyber criminals leaving the homepages dysfunctional.