Odu Cobra memorial tournament set to take place at Strathmore

All is set for the ODU COBRA memorial tournament, that is set to take place at Strathmore Sports Complex on Saturday, 16th January, 2021.

This is in honour of James Oduor famously known as Odu Cobra, who was cruelly felled by terrorists at the Dusit terror attack in 2019.

According to one of the tournament organizer Michael Owiti, they have chosen to honor Odu in the best way that he would have done: “Odu was a personable character who would play football anywhere and with anyone. We choose to celebrate him and tell terrorists that one day they shall be defeated.”

Among the participating teams is Hippos FC, who are the organizers, Strathmore Wazee, Kulundeng Original and Friends of Odu.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Hippos take on Kulundeng, before Strathmore square it out with Friends of Odu for a place in the finals, losers from both ties will face each other for the playoffs.

Tell Us What You Think