Ofafa Jericho, Sigalame High Schools closed following fire incident

Ofafa Jericho High School has been closed following a fire incident that occurred Monday evening that left over 30 students injured.

According to a tweet by St Johns Ambulance, several students sustained injuries at the 8:00 pm incident while others developed breathing difficulties after inhaling carbon monoxide.

The 32 students were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital.

Out of the 32, two were moved to Avenue Hospital, another two to Meridian Hospital while three others who had been rushed to Jericho Hospital were transferred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

However, some students have also been moved to MP Shah, Nairobi Women’s hospital and Avenue hospital for treatment.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the evening fire, however, students who inhaled carbon monoxide while trying to salvage their properties were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital for first aid.

No student has external burns.

Security authorities have commenced investigations on the cause of fire.

Meanwhile, students from Sigalame High school will stay at home until investigations into the cause of fire that burned down one of the dormitories Monday night are complete.

The order was issued by Samia Sub-County Director of Education Dominic Opee.

Yesterday night’s fire at the school which is in Busia Sub-County is the fourth such incident since it was reopened this term.