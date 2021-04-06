Report: Demand for office spaces falter, residential returns improve

There is reduced demand for commercial office spaces in Nairobi as firms continue to downsize due to COVID-19 related financial constraints while others embrace the working from home strategy.

According to Cytonn first quarter market report, tenants are likely to witness a reduction in rental charges as landlords offer discounts and concessions to attract and retain tenants.

During the first three months of this year, the real estate sector recorded moderate activities with the residential sector recording an improvement in performance with average year on year total returns to investors at 5.1%, up from 4.7% recorded in in a similar period last year.

However, land continued to show resilience recording an average annualized capital appreciation of 2.8%, indicating that people consider land as a good investment asset in the long run despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Satellite towns in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area recorded the highest annualized capital appreciation of 7.2%, which has been attributed to the affordability of land, continued focus on affordable housing, and improving infrastructure opening up the areas for development.

However, the Cytonn Q1 Market Report gives a negative outlook for the commercial office sector in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area attributing this to the reduced demand of commercial office spaces due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid tough economic environments.

Cytonn says firms have continued to downsize due to financial constraints triggered by the health crisis while others have embraced working from home strategy.

Despite these limitations, the real estate sector is projected to remain an attractive investment class in the long run as it continues to offer high returns, security of returns for investors with a guarantee of increased value for as long as the investor has a good location and can come up with a compelling concept.